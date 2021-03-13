State reports more than 20% of residents have started vaccination series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 20% of South Carolinians have started their COVID-19 vaccine series and 11.7% of them have completed the two shots, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The state has delivered 1,387,827 vaccine doses and has vaccinated 37% of those in Phase 1a.
In the Pee Dee, Florence's 29501 ZIP (central Florence) code has the highest instance of vaccination with 10,698 vaccinated residents. Southeast Florence, 29505 ZIP, has 5452 vaccinated residents while northeast Florence, ZIP 29506, reports 3,276 vaccinated individuals.
Darlington's 29550 ZIP reports 6,856 residents vaccinated.
Few areas of the state report more vaccine recipients than Florence's 20501.
Florence County's vaccination rate of vaccination, 2,521 per 10,000 residents, is the fifth highest in state.
South Carolina Saturday reported 571 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 241 probable cases, 33 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths, according to figures released by DHEC for the reporting period that ended Thursday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 35 cases with Florence County reporting 10 of those, followed by Dillon County with eight cases, Williamsburg County with five cases, Marlboro County with four cases, Chesterfield and Darlington counties with three cases each and Marion County with two cases.
Dillon and Florence counties each reported one death.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.