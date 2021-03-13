State reports more than 20% of residents have started vaccination series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 20% of South Carolinians have started their COVID-19 vaccine series and 11.7% of them have completed the two shots, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state has delivered 1,387,827 vaccine doses and has vaccinated 37% of those in Phase 1a.

In the Pee Dee, Florence's 29501 ZIP (central Florence) code has the highest instance of vaccination with 10,698 vaccinated residents. Southeast Florence, 29505 ZIP, has 5452 vaccinated residents while northeast Florence, ZIP 29506, reports 3,276 vaccinated individuals.

Darlington's 29550 ZIP reports 6,856 residents vaccinated.

Few areas of the state report more vaccine recipients than Florence's 20501.

Florence County's vaccination rate of vaccination, 2,521 per 10,000 residents, is the fifth highest in state.

South Carolina Saturday reported 571 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 241 probable cases, 33 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths, according to figures released by DHEC for the reporting period that ended Thursday.