State reports more than 200 COVID cases, Pee Dee two deaths
State reports more than 200 COVID cases, Pee Dee two deaths

The COVID-19 virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported more than 200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and about the same number of probable cases, along with more than 15 deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday that, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, the state recorded 229 confirmed cases of the virus, 224 probable cases, 14 deaths and two probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 26 confirmed cased with Florence County's dozen almost half of them. Chesterfield County reported six cases, Marlboro County six cases and Williamsburg County two cases.

Marlboro and Darlington counties each reported one death.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's running totals to 486,761 confirmed cases, 99,169 probable cases, 8,467 confirmed deaths, 1,152 probable deaths and 7,628,122 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 11,348 tests with 4.7% positivity.

