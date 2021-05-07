State reports more than 400 COVID cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crept up Friday toward 500 while the state only reported eight deaths related to the virus.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday, for the reporting period that ended Wednesday, reported 451 new confirmed cases and 259 probable cases along with two confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 31 confirmed cases with Florence County's 13 cases atop the pile. Marlboro County reported six cases, Darlington County five cases, Marion County three cases and Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported two cases.

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths associated with the virus.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 484,922 confirmed cases, 98,451 probable cases, , 8,419 confirmed deaths, 1,147 probable deaths and 7,533,925 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 15,661 tests with 4% positivity.