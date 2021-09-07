State reports more than 80 COVID deaths Monday and Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. − On Labor Day and Tuesday, South Carolina reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 and more than 80 deaths associated with the virus.

For Labor Day, the state reported 3,673 new confirmed cases of the virus and 1,127 probable cases for the period that ended Saturday. On Tuesday, the state reported 3,453 confirmed cases and 304 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Sunday, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Concern.

For Monday, the state recorded 53 deaths and for Tuesday 28 deaths.

For Tuesday, the Pee Dee reported 270 confirmed cases of the virus. Florence County led the way with 108 cases. Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties reported 33 cases each, Darlington County 18 cases, Dillon County 31 cases, Marion County 32 cases and Marlboro County 15 cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield, Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported one death for Tuesday.

On Monday, the Pee Dee reported 325 confirmed cases with Florence again atop the pile with 147 cases. Chesterfield and Marion counties reported 30 cases each, Darlington County 39 cases, Dillon and Williamsburg counties 31 cases each and Marlboro County 17 cases.