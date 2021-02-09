State reports only four COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. − COVID cases continue a slow decline in South Carolina while deaths have dropped significantly in the wake of the post-holidays surge.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 probable cases along with four deaths and no probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 156 cases. It was led by Florence County with 71 confirmed cases followed by Darlington County with 26 cases, Chesterfield County with 19 cases, Williamsburg County with 15 cases, Marion County with 11 cases, Dillon County with nine cases and Marlboro County with five cases.

The Pee Dee recorded no deaths for the reporting period.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 416,073 total confirmed cases, 54,238 probable cases, 6,885 confirmed deaths, 808 probable deaths.

The state, for the reporting period, recorded 19,498 tests, of which 10.1% came back positive.

The state remains in Phase 1a with the lower age limit extended to 65-years-old.

So far the state has received 947,750 doses of vaccine and delivered 577,502 doses.

