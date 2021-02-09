State reports only four COVID deaths Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Broken down that equates to 532,350 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 212,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine outside the the long-term-care facility program.

Of the Phizer-BioNTech vaccines the state has delivered 308,769 first shots and 81,943 second vaccines while with the Moderna vaccine the state has delivered 121,124 first shots and 10 second shots.

There are currently 410,218 vaccine appointments scheduled.

In the long-term-care facility program the state has received 203,400 and delivered 28,517 first shots and 15,059 second shots to facility residents and 12,443 first shots and 9,637 second shots to staff.

COVID Information

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.