State reports only four COVID deaths Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- COVID cases continue a slow decline in South Carolina while deaths have dropped significantly in the wake of the post-holidays surge.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday announced 1,372 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 40 probable cases along with four deaths and no probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Sunday.
The Pee Dee for the same period reported 156 cases lead by Florence County with 71 confirmed cases followed by Darlington County with 26 cases, Chesterfield County with 19 cases, Williamsburg County with 15 cases, Marion County with 11 cases, Dillon County with nine cases and Marlboro County with five cases.
The Pee Dee recorded not deaths for the reporting period.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 416,073 total confirmed cases, 54,238 probable cases, 6,885 confirmed deaths, 808 probable deaths.
The state, for the reporting period, recorded 19,498 tests and that 10.1% of the tests came back positive.
The state remains in Phase 1a with the lower age limit extended to 65-years-old.
So far the state has received 947,750 doses of vaccine and delivered 577,502 doses.
Broken down that equates to 532,350 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 212,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine outside the the long-term-care facility program.
Of the Phizer-BioNTech vaccines the state has delivered 308,769 first shots and 81,943 second vaccines while with the Moderna vaccine the state has delivered 121,124 first shots and 10 second shots.
There are currently 410,218 vaccine appointments scheduled.
In the long-term-care facility program the state has received 203,400 and delivered 28,517 first shots and 15,059 second shots to facility residents and 12,443 first shots and 9,637 second shots to staff.
COVID Information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.