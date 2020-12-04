State reports record number of COVID cases, 29 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced a record number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 with 2,470 plus another 90 suspected cases along with 29 deaths and one probable death.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 127 cases led by Florence County with 66 confirmed cases and Darlington County with 24 confirmed cases. Chesterfield, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported nine cases, Dillon County reported six cases and Williamsburg County reported four cases.
Darlington County reported 16 probable COVID cases, Florence County four probable cases, Marlboro County two probable cases and Dillon County one probable case.
Florence and Dillon counties each reported the confirmed death of an elderly resident.
Friday's record-setting numbers were driven by Upstate counties.
Greenville County reported 410 confirmed COVID cases, Spartanburg County 253 cases, Pickens County 162 and Anderson County 117 cases -- 942 total confirmed cases.
Other counties that reported cases higher than 100 included Richland County with 178 cases, York County with 170 cases, Lexington County with 151 cases and Horry County with 115 cases.
This bring the state's cumulative COVID total to 210,995 confirmed cases and 15,018 probable cases along with 4,175 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.
The state has conducted a total of 2,805,516 tests so far and Thursday reported 11,569 new individual test results, of which 21.4% were positive.
The state has 296 testing sites currently available. To find a testing site near you visit scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.
South Carolina hospitals Friday reported 78.59% inpatient bed utilization rate, 78.39% ICU bed utilization rate and 27.24% ventilator utilization rate.
The state's hospitals reported 8,787 occupied inpatient beds, 1,234 occupied ICU beds, 526 ventilators in use, 1,047 COVID patients hospitalize, 233 of them in ICU beds and 104 of the ventilated.
Florence County reported 69 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 29 beds available, Chesterfield County 19 beds available, Dillon County 11 beds available, Marion County zero beds available and Williamsburg County nine beds available.
