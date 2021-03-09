State reports three COVID deaths, fewer than 500 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. − The state's daily COVID-19 count Tuesday dropped below 500 − including probable cases − and the state overall reported only three deaths, none of which was in a Pee Dee county.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, for the period that ended Sunday, reported 425 confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 probable cases.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 17 cases with Chesterfield County's four cases the most reported by any county in the area. Florence, Darlington and Marion counties followed with three cases each while Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported two cases. Williamsburg County reported no cases.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 451,026 confirmed cases, 76,322 probable cases, 7,751 confirmed deaths, 1,012 probable deaths and 6,197,548 tests conducted.

For the reporting period, the state reported 12,678 tests conducted, and 4.7% of those tests came back positive.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.