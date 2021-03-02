State revenue agents charge Myrtle Beach man with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents Tuesday arrested a Myrtle Beach man and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Raymond Joseph Hayes, 49, of Myrtle Beach, filed a W-4 with his employer claiming to be exempt from taxes, according to arrest warrants. He then failed to file Individual Income Tax returns for 2017-2019, the warrants allege. For the three years combined he had a gross income of $437,155 and evaded $25,147 in state income taxes.

If convicted, Hayes faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.