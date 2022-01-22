State Senate District 31 Republican primary to be held Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The first election to decide the next state senator from Florence County will be held Tuesday.
Who is running?
State Rep. Jay Jordan will face businessman Mike Reichenbach. No write-ins are allowed.
Why is there an election?
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. died on Nov. 12. Then-Senate President Harvey Peeler called a special election the next week to fill the seat.
What’s at stake?
Short answer: the election determines which of the two Republicans will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.
Long answer: Senate District 31 is considered by FairMapsSC to be a safely Republican seat, so whichever Republican candidate wins the election will be favored to win the March 29 general election and represent most of Florence County in the South Carolina General Assembly.
Who can vote?
Residents of parts of Florence and Darlington counties can cast ballots in the race. There are parts of approximately 40 precincts in Florence County and two precincts in Darlington County that can vote.
Locations for these precincts can be found on voter registration cards or information provided by mail from the Florence or Darlington County Board of Voter Registration and Elections or on SCVotes.gov.
If a person does not vote in these precincts that person cannot vote in the Senate District 31 election. Some of the precincts may be partly inside and outside the district, so it is possible to live in these precincts and still not be able to vote in the election.
South Carolina has an open primary system, meaning anyone who is currently registered to vote and lives within the district can cast a ballot in the race, assuming the person can show an accepted form of identification at the poll.
As this is a special election, voting in the primary does not affect a person’s ability to vote in other primary elections held later.
Acceptable forms of identification include a South Carolina driver’s license, motor vehicle ID card, a voter registration card with a photo, a federal military ID or a passport.
A person who can’t show an accepted form of identification can cast a provisional ballot.
When can you vote?
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone in line at 7 p.m. that has not voted can vote in the election.
In-person absentee balloting began last month and ended on Monday. There was also an option for mail-in ballots.
How to vote?
This election will be similar to the election held in 2020 and the special and municipal elections in 2021. The process to vote includes checking in at the desk at the entrance to the polling place, being directed to a voting machine, letting the employee insert a key into the machine, selecting your candidate, confirming your choice and taking the printed ballot to a nearby box to drop it in.
A video of part of this process is available on SCVotes.gov. To access the video, go to the website, select the voters tab and click on How to vote in the drop down or side menus.
How can I view results?
Results will be posted on SCNow.com Tuesday night.