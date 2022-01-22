State Senate District 31 Republican primary to be held Tuesday

Locations for these precincts can be found on voter registration cards or information provided by mail from the Florence or Darlington County Board of Voter Registration and Elections or on SCVotes.gov.

If a person does not vote in these precincts that person cannot vote in the Senate District 31 election. Some of the precincts may be partly inside and outside the district, so it is possible to live in these precincts and still not be able to vote in the election.

South Carolina has an open primary system, meaning anyone who is currently registered to vote and lives within the district can cast a ballot in the race, assuming the person can show an accepted form of identification at the poll.

As this is a special election, voting in the primary does not affect a person’s ability to vote in other primary elections held later.

Acceptable forms of identification include a South Carolina driver’s license, motor vehicle ID card, a voter registration card with a photo, a federal military ID or a passport.

A person who can’t show an accepted form of identification can cast a provisional ballot.

When can you vote?