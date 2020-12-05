State sets second-straight record for COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second consecutive day South Carolina reported a record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the for 19th consecutive day the state reported more than 1,000 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced a daily total of 2,715 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 92 probable cases along with 19 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

The Pee Dee on Saturday reported 211 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for 92 of the cases with all Pee Dee counties reporting numbers in the double digits. Darlington County reported 41 cases, Dillon County 31 cases, Marlboro County 23 cases, Williamsburg County a dozen cases, Chesterfield County 11 cases and Marion County 10.

Upstate counties continue to lead the state in big numbers with Greenville County at 441 confirmed cases, Spartanburg County at 182, Pickens County at 135 and Anderson County at 127 — 885 cases. Richland County reported 215 cases, Charleston County 168 cases, Horry County 153 cases and Lexington County 103.

Marlboro and Chesterfield counties each reported the confirmed death of an elderly resident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}