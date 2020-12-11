State shatters previous COVID case record, announces 3,217 confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Friday South Carolina announced its highest number of new cases of COVID-19. Friday the state eclipsed that number by more than 700.
SCDHEC Friday announced a total of 3,217 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47 additional deaths. South Carolina has now suffered 4,673 deaths and more than 245,200 cases.
“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”
State public health officials are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking small steps that make a big difference, including:
- wearing a face mask
- social distancing from others by at least six feet
- getting tested and staying home when you’re sick
- limiting contact with those outside your household
“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”
In addition to following public health safety precautions, DHEC continues to urge South Carolinians to answer the call if DHEC calls, be open and honest with our case investigators and contact monitors and follow their guidance. Through these calls, the information you provide to our public health staff helps them take actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 263 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and additional 14 probable cases.
Florence County lead the way with 123 cases followed by Dillon County with 37 cases, Darlington and Williamsburg counties with 30 cases each, Marion County with 22 cases, Marlboro County with 11 cases, Chesterfield County with 10 cases. Florence County reported five probable cases, Dillon County four probable cases, Darlington County three probable cases and Chesterfield and Marion counties with one probable case each.
Williamsburg County reported the confirmed death of an elderly resident.
The Upstate continues to lead the state in cases with Greenville County reporting 535 cases, Spartanburg County reporting 346 cases, Anderson County reporting 126 cases and Pickens County reporting 119 cases -- 1,126 cases.
Upstate counties Friday reported 24 deaths.
South Carolina Friday tested 16,897 individuals and out of those 18.6% tested positive.
There are currently 304 testing opportunities available in the state. To go SCDHEC.gov/findatest to locate a testing facility nearby.
South Carolina Hospitals Friday reported a 82.16% utilization rate for inpatient hospital beds, a 78.54% utilization rate for ICU beds and a 26.39% utilization rate for ventilators.
They also reported 9,214 occupied inpatient beds, 1,336 occupied ICU beds, 509 ventilators in use, 1,234 COVID patients hospitalized, 282 of them in ICU beds and 124 of those ventilated.
Florence County hospitals reported they were down to 33 beds available, Darlington County reported 33 beds available, Chesterfield County reported a dozen beds available, Dillon County reported no beds available, Marion County reported two beds available and Williamsburg County reported 11 beds available.
