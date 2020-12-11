State shatters previous COVID case record, announces 3,217 confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last Friday South Carolina announced its highest number of new cases of COVID-19. Friday the state eclipsed that number by more than 700.

SCDHEC Friday announced a total of 3,217 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47 additional deaths. South Carolina has now suffered 4,673 deaths and more than 245,200 cases.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

State public health officials are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking small steps that make a big difference, including:

wearing a face mask

social distancing from others by at least six feet

getting tested and staying home when you’re sick

limiting contact with those outside your household