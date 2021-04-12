State starts the week with slightly lower COVID numbers

COLUMIBA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID case numbers on Monday fell compared to weekend numbers but were still relatively high.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday reported 453 confirmed cases of the virus and 300 probable cases, but no deaths for the reporting period that ended Saturday.
The Pee Dee accounted for 42 of the state's confirmed cases.
Florence County reported 15 cases followed by Darlington County with eight cases, Dillon County with seven cases, Chesterfield County with five cases, Marion County with three cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two cases each.
Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 471,855 confirmed cases, 91,572 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths, 1,111 probable deaths and 7,031,584 total tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 15,330 tests with a 4% positivity rate.