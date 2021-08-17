State surpasses 2,300 accounts during ABLE to Save Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina recently surpassed 2,300 account holders in its Palmetto ABLE Savings Program, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday.

The program enables South Carolina citizens with disabilities the opportunity to save for their future well-being without jeopardizing eligibility for important federal benefits. August is national ABLE to Save Month, which highlights ABLE programs across the country and the value they bring to people living with disabilities.

“South Carolina’s Palmetto ABLE Savings Program has significantly changed the way individuals with disabilities and their families plan for the future,” said Loftis, who serves as administrator for Palmetto ABLE. “The program provides the freedom to create savings goals and to prepare for the added expenses that often accompany living with a disability. ABLE accounts are owned by the qualifying individual, helping to foster independence and enhance self-reliance. Account balances are excluded from spend-down requirements, better positioning owners to seek employment and increase their savings without fear of losing important benefits, such as Medicaid and SSI. It’s been a real game-changer for our citizens living with disabilities.”