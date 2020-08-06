State reports 1,295 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 122 cases and four deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,295 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, 30 new probable cases, 44 additional confirmed deaths and nine new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 122 confirmed cases and one possible case. Florence County reported 71 cases and one probable case, followed by Darlington County (15), Dillon County (14), Marlboro County (8), Chesterfield County (6) and Marion and Williamsburg counties with four cases each.
The Pee Dee reported four deaths and one probable death. Florence County accounted for two deaths and a probable death while Dillon and Chesterfield counties reported one death each.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 96,132, probable cases to 665, confirmed deaths to 1,863 and probable deaths to 80.
As of Wednesday, a total of 812,013 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 6,589 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 19.7%.
Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the TeleTracking system now implemented by South Carolina hospitals, DHEC is able to resume reporting of the following key information:
- ICU beds: 1,459 total; 344 available; 1,115 in use (76.42% utilization rate).
- COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,492; 356 in ICU; 276 ventilated.