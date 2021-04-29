 Skip to main content
State Thursday reports more probable than confirmed COVID cases
State Thursday reports more probable than confirmed COVID cases

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Thursday reported 23 more probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 than confirmed cases along with 20 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.

For the reporting period that ended Tuesday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 430 confirmed cases of the virus and 453 probable cases.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported total case loads (confirmed and probable) of 88 cases with Florence County reporting 26 total cases and Darlington County 21 total cases. Marion County reported 14 cases, Chesterfield County 10 cases, Marlboro County eight cases, Dillon County six cases and Williamsburg County three cases.

Dillon, Florence and Marion counties each reported one death.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 480,804 confirmed cases, 96,746 probable cases, 8,357 confirmed deaths, 1,138 probable deaths and 7,378,853 tests.

For the reporting period the state recorded 11,641 tests with a 5% positivity rate.

