State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,047 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 probable cases along with the confirmed deaths of a dozen residents from the virus.

The Pee Dee reported 278 cases with Florence leading the region with 115 confirmed cases followed by Dillon County with 48 cases and Darlington County with 40 cases. Marion County reported 27 cases, Marlboro County 20 cases, Chesterfield County 18 cases and Williamsburg County 10 cases. Florence County reported a dozen probable cases followed by Darlington County with five and Marlboro County with one.

Darlington County reported the confirmed death of an elderly resident.

Saturday's totals bring the state's cumulative numbers to 231,363 confirmed cases, 17,435 probable cases, 4,344 confirmed deaths and 341 probable deaths.

South Carolina Friday tested 13,234 residents and out of those 23% tested positive.

South Carolina hospitals Saturday reported 81.47% utilization rate for inpatient hospital beds, 79.74% ICU bed utilization rate and 26.5% ventilator utilization rate.