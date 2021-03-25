 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State tops 8,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

State tops 8,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Thursday surpassed 8,000 confirmed COVID deaths as the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 551 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and just about as many probable cases — 440.

The state, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, also reported 31 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 59 confirmed cases with Dillon County reporting the most at 21 cases followed by Florence County with 18 cases, Marion County with six cases, Darlington, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties with four cases each and Marlboro County with two cases.

Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Thusday's numbers bring the state's cumulative titles to 8,021 confirmed deaths, 1,062 probable deaths, 461,418 confirmed cases, 83,836 probable cases and 6,607,975 total tests conducted.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period the state recorded 23,968 tests and 3.8% of the were positive.

South Carolina for the period has fully vaccinated 14.5% of its vaccinatable population while 27.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big Tech CEOs grilled on misinformation, violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

+3
Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump
Local News

Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former president Donald Trump. One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was a Florence area resident told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert