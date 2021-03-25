State tops 8,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Thursday surpassed 8,000 confirmed COVID deaths as the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 551 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and just about as many probable cases — 440.

The state, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, also reported 31 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded 59 confirmed cases with Dillon County reporting the most at 21 cases followed by Florence County with 18 cases, Marion County with six cases, Darlington, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties with four cases each and Marlboro County with two cases.

Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Thusday's numbers bring the state's cumulative titles to 8,021 confirmed deaths, 1,062 probable deaths, 461,418 confirmed cases, 83,836 probable cases and 6,607,975 total tests conducted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period the state recorded 23,968 tests and 3.8% of the were positive.

South Carolina for the period has fully vaccinated 14.5% of its vaccinatable population while 27.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine.