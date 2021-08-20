State transport police graduate 19 new officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomes 19 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.

“State Transport Police officers play a critical role in our mission of keeping our highways safe,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “These men and women are specially trained in both state and federal law concerning the regulation of commercial motor vehicle traffic, and we are excited to have them join our SCDPS team.”

The new officers from STP Basic 20-B and 21-A have attended and graduated from Basic Training at the Criminal Justice Academy and have been trained in all areas of commercial motor vehicle safety. The total training time for a new STP officer is nine months. They are trained in: basic law enforcement; size and weight enforcement; hazardous materials regulations; conducting safety inspections; and Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulations.

“The last nine months have been a rigorous test for these recruits, and we are so pleased to have them join our team,” said STP Col. Dean Dill. “They will continue field training in the coming months as they begin their assignments throughout our state.”