State treasurer's office targets Darlington County residents with unclaimed funds
State treasurer's office targets Darlington County residents with unclaimed funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is looking for Darlington County residents who may have money they're owed in his office's custody.

“An important part of our work at the State Treasurer’s Office is returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and it’s probably one of the most enjoyable parts of my job as your state treasurer,” Loftis said. “We know this money can make a meaningful impact on our citizens, local businesses, churches, schools and charities.”

Currently the State Treasurer’s Office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property across the state. Millions of dollars are transferred to the program annually by companies that cannot locate the owners.

Here are just a few Darlington County residents who have funds at the State Treasurer’s Office:

  • Ashley N. Burr of Darlington
  • Jeffery E. Long of Lamar
  • Jacobia Arnold of Hartsville
  • Ebonie Ross of Lydia
  • Wayne N. Huggins of Darlington
  • Heyward Parker of Darlington
  • Claude Burch of Hartsville
  • Jacob Spurrier of Lydia
  • Laparis A. Rogers of Hartsville
  • Larry Burroughs of Lamar

If your name is on this list, it’s easy to claim your funds on the State Treasurer’s website.

“We encourage people to check their names on our website a couple of times a year, as it only takes a minute to see if you have any unclaimed property,” Treasurer Loftis added. “It's a free service, and you can often receive your funds in a few weeks.”

Examples of the types of property covered by the program include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits. The State Treasurer’s Office serves as custodian of unclaimed funds and holds them until claimed by the rightful owners.

Visit the State Treasurer's Office website at treasurer.sc.gov to see if there is any unclaimed property for you or your family.

