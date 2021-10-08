State treasurer's office targets Darlington County residents with unclaimed funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is looking for Darlington County residents who may have money they're owed in his office's custody.

“An important part of our work at the State Treasurer’s Office is returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and it’s probably one of the most enjoyable parts of my job as your state treasurer,” Loftis said. “We know this money can make a meaningful impact on our citizens, local businesses, churches, schools and charities.”

Currently the State Treasurer’s Office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property across the state. Millions of dollars are transferred to the program annually by companies that cannot locate the owners.

Here are just a few Darlington County residents who have funds at the State Treasurer’s Office:

Ashley N. Burr of Darlington

Jeffery E. Long of Lamar

Jacobia Arnold of Hartsville

Ebonie Ross of Lydia

Wayne N. Huggins of Darlington

Heyward Parker of Darlington

Claude Burch of Hartsville

Jacob Spurrier of Lydia

Laparis A. Rogers of Hartsville

Larry Burroughs of Lamar

If your name is on this list, it’s easy to claim your funds on the State Treasurer’s website.