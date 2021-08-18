State Wednesday tops 3,000 total COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID case count continues to climb with no relief in sight. On Wednesday the state reported, for the reporting period that ended Monday, 2,487 confirmed cases, another 889 probable cases, 27 deaths and a test positivity of 19%.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 130 confirmed cases with Florence County's 71 cases more than half the area's total. The region also reported another 92 probable cases.

In addition to 71 confirmed cases, Florence County reported 38 probable cases, Dillon County reported 20 confirmed cases and one probable case, Marlboro COunty reported 10 confirmed and one probable, Williamsburg County reported eight confirmed and four probable, Chesterfield County reported eight confirmed and 15 probable, Marion County reported seven confirmed and one probable, and Darlington County reported six confired and27 probable.

Chesterfield County reported one of the state's 27 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As cases climb Florence County reported 667 out of 744 hospital beds are occupied, 102 of the patients are in COVID beds, 27 of those patients are in ICU and 16 of them are ventilated.

In Darlington County 58 out of 89 hospital beds are occupied, 11 of the patients are in COVID beds, two of them are in ICU and both of those are ventilated.