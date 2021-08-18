State Wednesday tops 3,000 total COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID case count continues to climb with no relief in sight. On Wednesday the state reported, for the reporting period that ended Monday, 2,487 confirmed cases, another 889 probable cases, 27 deaths and a test positivity of 19%.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 130 confirmed cases with Florence County's 71 cases more than half the area's total. The region also reported another 92 probable cases.
In addition to 71 confirmed cases, Florence County reported 38 probable cases, Dillon County reported 20 confirmed cases and one probable case, Marlboro COunty reported 10 confirmed and one probable, Williamsburg County reported eight confirmed and four probable, Chesterfield County reported eight confirmed and 15 probable, Marion County reported seven confirmed and one probable, and Darlington County reported six confired and27 probable.
Chesterfield County reported one of the state's 27 deaths.
As cases climb Florence County reported 667 out of 744 hospital beds are occupied, 102 of the patients are in COVID beds, 27 of those patients are in ICU and 16 of them are ventilated.
In Darlington County 58 out of 89 hospital beds are occupied, 11 of the patients are in COVID beds, two of them are in ICU and both of those are ventilated.
Marion County reported that 32 out of 34 hospital beds are occupied, 10 of the patients are in a COVID bed, four of those are in an ICU bed and three of those are ventilated.
Williamsburg County reported 13 out of 16 hospital beds are occupied, four of the patients are in a COVID bed and all four of the county's ICU beds are occupied by a COVID patient.
Chesterfield County reported 37 out of 48 beds are occupied, 10 of the patients are COVID patients, four of the county's six ICU beds are occupied, three with COVID patients, one of which is ventilated.
Dillon County reported 25 of 39 hospital beds are occupied, 13 of the patients are COVID patients, all of the county's six ICU beds are occupied, five of them with COVID patients and two of them are ventilated.