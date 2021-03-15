State's athletic directors name O’Malley the Superintendent of the Year

Florence One board member Barry Townsend said O’Malley has brought positive change to the district and continues to push for improvement in all areas.

“Dr. Rich O’Malley is the physical embodiment of Florence 1 Schools’ commitment to putting students first in everything we do,” Townsend said. “His unwavering leadership and commitment to improving every aspect of the district has transformed the 2020-21 school year from a year of survival to a year of progress. When our community is finally able to return to a more normal way of life, our students will return to schools that have continued to improve and move steadily forward towards Dr. O’Malley’s goal of Florence 1 being a model school district, not only for South Carolina, but for the nation. During my time on the board, there has been no accomplishment I am prouder of than the role I played in helping bring Dr. Rich O'Malley to F1S and I cannot imagine a more deserving individual for this recognition.”

Shawn Armstrong, the strength and conditioning coach at South Florence, said that the remodeled weight rooms are a huge asset to Florence 1 student-athletes.