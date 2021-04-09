 Skip to main content
State's combined COVID numbers again top 1,000, Pee Dee reports 32 cases
State's combined COVID numbers again top 1,000, Pee Dee reports 32 cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Friday was back in the 1,000 combined COVID cases range but reported only 13 deaths.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday reported 632 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and another 392 probable cases along with eight confirmed deaths and five probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 32 cases with Florence County accounting for a dozen of them. Dillon County reported nine cases, Darlington County five cases, Marlboro County three cases and Chesterfield, Marion and Williamsburg counties one case each.

Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 470,153 total cases, 90,609 probable cases, 8,144 confirmed deaths, 1,104 probable deaths and 6,961,255 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 22,253 tests with 4.5% positivity.

