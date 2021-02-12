State's COVID case count tops 2,000 for Friday

The state's key indicators for COVID are a mixed bag.

The rate of cases for 100,000 residents is trending down as is the percent positive for tests, COVID hospitalizations, ICU hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.

The number of tests conducted per 100,000 residents is also trending down.

The number of deaths per 100,000 residents is holding steady after the state recorded 2.005 deaths in the past 30 days.

COVID information

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.