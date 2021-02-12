State's COVID case count tops 2,000 for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A day after reporting its 7,000th COVID death South Carolina's confirmed COVID-19 case count is back over 2,000 -- over 2,500 if probable cases are taken into account.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Affairs Friday reported 2,070 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 481 probable cases, 45 confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths for the period that ended Wednesday, 11:59 p.m.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 148 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases. Florence County reported 46 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases, Chesterfield County reported 24 confirmed cases and another 20 probable cases, Marion County reported 18 cases and six probable, Dillon County reported 17 confirmed cases and four probable cases, Williamsburg County reported 16 confirmed cases and one probable, Marlboro County reported 15 confirmed cases and five probable and Darlington County reported a dozen cases both confirmed and probable.
Darlington County reported two deaths while Marion and Marlboro counties reported one death each.
Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 421,876 confirmed cases, 58,281 probable cases, 7,057 confirmed deaths, 837 probable deaths and 5,411,340 tests conducted.
For the reporting period the there were 37,536 COVID tests reported to the state and 8.9% of the tests came back positive.
The state's key indicators for COVID are a mixed bag.
The rate of cases for 100,000 residents is trending down as is the percent positive for tests, COVID hospitalizations, ICU hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.
The number of tests conducted per 100,000 residents is also trending down.
The number of deaths per 100,000 residents is holding steady after the state recorded 2.005 deaths in the past 30 days.
COVID information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.