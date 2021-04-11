 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State's COVID cases remain near 1,000, Pee Dee reports 39 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

State's COVID cases remain near 1,000, Pee Dee reports 39 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Total COVID cases remained stubbornly near 1,000 Sunday as the positivity rate crept up and the state surpassed seven million total tests conducted.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Sunday reported 588 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 375 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Friday.

For the same period the state recorded two confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pee Dee, for the same period, recorded 39 cases with Florence County atop the pack with 14 cases followed by Darlington and Dillon counties with six cases each, Marion County with five cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with three cases each and Chesterfield County with two cases.

No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee for the period.

Sunday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 471,396 confirmed cases of the virus, 91,295 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths, 1,111 probable deaths and 7,013,095 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 17,802 tests with a positivity rate of 5.1%.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert