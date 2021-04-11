State's COVID cases remain near 1,000, Pee Dee reports 39 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Total COVID cases remained stubbornly near 1,000 Sunday as the positivity rate crept up and the state surpassed seven million total tests conducted.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Sunday reported 588 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 375 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Friday.

For the same period the state recorded two confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, recorded 39 cases with Florence County atop the pack with 14 cases followed by Darlington and Dillon counties with six cases each, Marion County with five cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with three cases each and Chesterfield County with two cases.

No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee for the period.

Sunday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 471,396 confirmed cases of the virus, 91,295 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths, 1,111 probable deaths and 7,013,095 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 17,802 tests with a positivity rate of 5.1%.