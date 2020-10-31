State's COVID count remains high at 831, Pee Dee reports 59 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 831 new confirmed cases Saturday and 52 new probable cases, plus 36 additional confirmed deaths and five new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 59 cases with Florence accounting for a bit fewer than half of them − 28 cases. Darlington County reported nine cases, Dillon County reported eight cases, Chesterfield County seven cases, Marlboro County four, Williamsburg County two and Marion County one. Chesterfield County reported one probable case.
Marion County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable death while Florence and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed death.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,885, probable cases to 8,727, confirmed deaths to 3,686 and 249 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
There are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 347 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, 1,993,561 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC statewide was 6,097 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.6%.
South Carolina hospitals reported 83.74% inpatient bed utilization on Saturday, 77.86% ICU bed utilization and 24.15% ventilator utilization.
The hospitals reported 8,697 occupied inpatient beds, 1,157 occupied ICU beds, 454 ventilators in use, 789 COVID patients hospitalized, 197 of them in ICU beds and 80 of them ventilated.
