State's COVID numbers remain low at week's end
State's COVID numbers remain low at week's end

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 256 new confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

The Pee Dee Friday reported 15 confirmed cases. Chesterfield County reported five cases, Darlington County reported four cases, Marlboro County reported three cases, Florence County reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.

Marion County reported one death.

Francis Marion University Friday reported six active cases, all in isolation off campus. It reports that it has had 39 cumulative cases.

FMU also reports a state R(O) number of .78. A number greater than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreasing spread of the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 144,366, probable cases to 4,819, confirmed deaths to 3,211, and 198 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the spread of the virus.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

Currently, there are 131 mobile testing events scheduled through November 23 and there are 323 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,456,415 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 1,670 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.3%.

