State's COVID numbers remain low at week's end

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 256 new confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

The Pee Dee Friday reported 15 confirmed cases. Chesterfield County reported five cases, Darlington County reported four cases, Marlboro County reported three cases, Florence County reported two cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.

Marion County reported one death.

Francis Marion University Friday reported six active cases, all in isolation off campus. It reports that it has had 39 cumulative cases.

FMU also reports a state R(O) number of .78. A number greater than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreasing spread of the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 144,366, probable cases to 4,819, confirmed deaths to 3,211, and 198 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.