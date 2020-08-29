State's daily COVID cases back over 1,000, Pee Dee reports 95 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,250 new confirmed cases and 34 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 95 new cases. Florence County reported 27 cases, Marlboro County reported 18 cases, Darlington County reported 16 cases, Chesterfield County reported 15 cases, Marion County reported eight cases, Dillon County reported seven cases, and Williamsburg reported four cases.
Darlignton reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661, probable cases to 1,588, confirmed deaths to 2,563, and 135 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 238 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, a total of 999,070 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,087 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.5%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
On Saturday, South Carolina hospitals reported 81.54% of inpatient beds utilized, 75% of ICU beds utilized and 31.54% of ventilators utilized.
The hospitals reported 8,242 inpatient beds occupied, 1,095 ICU beds occupied and 499 ventilators in use. In addition, 945 COVID patients were hospitalized, 245 of them in ICU beds and they used 145 ventilators.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.