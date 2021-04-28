State's key indicators mixed as DHEC reports 403 new COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's key indicators of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state were a mixed bag Wednesday as it reported just over 400 confirmed cases for the reporting period that ended Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 403 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 277 suspected cases, 28 confirmed deaths and another 10 probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 15 cases with no county reporting more than five, and that was Florence County. Chesterfield County reported four cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported two cases each while Darlington and Dillon counties reported one case each.

Florence County reported three deaths and Williamsburg County reported one death.

Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 480,361 confirmed cases, 96,273 probable cases, 8,337 confirmed deaths, 1,135 probable deaths and 7,357,824 tests conducted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period the state recorded 8,953 tests with a 6.6% positivity rate.

The state reported a falling rate of cases per 100,000 individuals at 16.1 but also a falling rate in the number of tests conducted daily at 298.1.