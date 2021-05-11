Stations run out of gas as shortage causes long lines at pumps

FLORENCE, S.C. – Motorists in Florence were scrambling for gas Monday and Tuesday as stations began to run out of gasoline. Lines at the pumps rival those at some restaurant drive-thru windows in recent months.

The gas shortage − due to a ransomware attack that shut down on the Colonial Pipeline, a large supplier of gasoline along the East Coast − has drivers in Florence anxious that by the end of the week they won’t be able to find gas.

GasBuddy, an app that tracks gas prices and demand, is reporting fuel outages along the East Coast that are being aggravated by panic-buying.

“I’m scared I won’t have enough gas to get to work. That’s my fear,” said Yolanda Black, who had stopped at the BP at South Church Street and Pamplico Highway. “I’m going on vacation next week, and just for me traveling for vacation I don’t know if I’ll be able to get back and forth to work and vacation. I have faith things will work out. Keep praying.”

“I’m trying to get some gas so I can make sure I have enough to get to work,” said Dennis McPhearson, who also was at BP at South Church Street and Pamplico Highway. “Hopefully we can get this thing settled and get this pipeline up and get going. I’m a truck driver, and I have to get to work.”