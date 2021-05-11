Stations run out of gas as shortage causes long lines at pumps

FLORENCE, S.C. – Motorists in Florence were scrambling for gas Monday and Tuesday as stations began to run out of gasoline. Lines at the pumps rival those at some restaurant drive-thru windows in recent months.
The gas shortage − due to a ransomware attack that shut down on the Colonial Pipeline, a large supplier of gasoline along the East Coast − has drivers in Florence anxious that by the end of the week they won’t be able to find gas.
GasBuddy, an app that tracks gas prices and demand, is reporting fuel outages along the East Coast that are being aggravated by panic-buying.
“I’m scared I won’t have enough gas to get to work. That’s my fear,” said Yolanda Black, who had stopped at the BP at South Church Street and Pamplico Highway. “I’m going on vacation next week, and just for me traveling for vacation I don’t know if I’ll be able to get back and forth to work and vacation. I have faith things will work out. Keep praying.”
“I’m trying to get some gas so I can make sure I have enough to get to work,” said Dennis McPhearson, who also was at BP at South Church Street and Pamplico Highway. “Hopefully we can get this thing settled and get this pipeline up and get going. I’m a truck driver, and I have to get to work.”
McPhearson said the company he drives for hasn’t had any supply issues.
The gas shortages have Barry Townsend, operator of Old Delmae at the corner of South Cashua Drive and Third Loop Road, asking what’s next.
He said that he had been through four years of road construction – the South Carolina Department of Transportation widened South Cashua to three lanes – and the COVID-19 pandemic that kept everyone inside and without much need for gas only to now face a gas shortage caused by a cyber-attack.
“I ran out of regular this morning and ethanol-free super shortly afterward,” Townsend said. “I should have had enough fuel on hand to last until Thursday, but the rush of panic buying that started Monday unfortunately eliminated my inventory in 24 hours.”
Townsend added that he received word that the Colonial Pipeline would be shutting down late last week, so he ordered a load the size of a tanker truck.
“Typically I get gas within 24 hours of ordering, although lately driver shortages have been pushing that out to 48 hours,” Townsend continued. “My fuel comes from the Charlotte terminal, which is now closed. The fuel still being shipped is coming from Charleston and is in short supply. I still have not received the fuel I ordered Saturday, and my supplier can’t tell me when I will receive it, if it will be a full or partial load, or what my cost will be when it does arrive.”
He added that the pipeline had previously shut down due to hurricanes and flooding, but the abruptness of the cyber-attack, combined with people already being nervous and somewhat prone to panic due to the pandemic, has made this situation go from bad to worse extremely quickly.
“It’s not fun. Isn’t that crazy? It is,” said Voddy Neal at Ken’s Corner on Pamplico Highway.
Neal said some pumps have 40 to 50 cars lined up, and you’ll pass some that have only one or two.
“I have to get to and from work; I work at the hospital in Florence,” Neal said. “I have to mow some grass. I have a bicycle, but I don’t really want to ride that.”
One motorist pulling up at the gas pump at Murray USA in front of Walmart on South Irby Street was heading home to Cheraw from her mother’s home in Florence.
Brenda Childers said she needed to get gas before heading home.
Following dad’s orders, Anna Kasler was in Florence at Murray USA Tuesday morning filling up her gas tank.
“All the gas stations near my house don’t have gas,” Kasler said.
She lives in Clausen.
“It has been challenging. Several stations had a $10 limit, and you can only get about three gallons with the price of gas now,” said Hannah Spencer.
“That won’t get you very far,” Spencer said.
Spencer does do a lot of driving as an outside sales representative.
She found one station that only had premium unleaded gas, but there was no limit on the amount you could purchase.
She said she saw people filling up their cars and gas cans.
Darrell Chapman was running low and had been to four stations when he pulled into the station next to Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Cashua Drive. He waited in line, but the pumps stopped before he got gas.
Alyx Stewart said most stations she passed had no lines and no gas.
“This is crazy,” Stewart said.
Felicia Nero was in line trying to make sure she didn’t run out of gas.
Charlie Rawlinson of Florence wasn’t happy with the gas situation on Tuesday. He said the prices were too high if you could find gas. He saw it as much as $2.99 a gallon.
“We ran out last night (Monday),” said Evonne at Refuel Exon on the corner of Irby Street and Second Loop Road. “I have no idea when we will get more.”
Evonne said she didn’t have time to get her own gas Monday because she was so busy.
“I had to find gas somewhere else this morning,” she said.
“We ran out last night (Monday) about 9 p.m.,” said Marina Rishmawi, manager of On the Loop on Second Loop Road.
She said people were coming with all of their cars and filling them up.
Gas was moving fast, she said. Rishmawi said they were selling about 300 gallons in 30 minutes to an hour’s time. She said the regular and middle grades went first. As of Tuesday afternoon, she still had Diesel fuel.
She said the earliest they could get gas is this weekend, and it could be next week before they have gas.
She said people were frantic Tuesday when they saw all of the gas stations along Second Loop Road with bags over their pump nozzles. She said some people were still stopping at the pumps and trying to get gas.
“Some people just don’t know what is going on,” she said.
According to a CNN report, 8.5% of gas stations in North Carolina and 7.7% in Virginia didn’t have gasoline as of 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, according to outage figures reported by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand. Rising outages are also being reported at gas stations in Georgia (5.8%), Florida (2.8%) and South Carolina (3.5%), according to GasBuddy.
US gasoline demand jumped 20% on Monday compared with the prior week, according to GasBuddy.
In Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia – all served by Colonial Pipeline – demand was up by a collective 40.1%, GasBuddy said.
The national gas price climbed Tuesday to $2.985, the highest level in nearly six years, according to AAA.
Morning News Digital Editor Matthew Robertson and reporter Matthew Christian contributed to this report.