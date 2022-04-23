Steady crowd flows through ArtFields Saturday

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A steady stream of visitors worked their way through Lake City’s ArtFields Saturday.

This is the 10th year of ArtFields, an event that brings artists from all over the Southeast to town for an exhibit like no other. A community of 6,000-plus residents in the southern part of Florence County, Lake City comes alive from April 22 to April 30 with visitors and artists.

The annual event is featured in three galleries — Crossroads, Jones-Carter and the Trax Visual Art Center — as well as other businesses and venues throughout town.

Saturday’s crowd trended toward families with extra events geared toward involving the children with art.

On the Green there was an eight-station activity that had children working their way along the stations where the completed activities and, once finished, entered their names in a drawing.

This year’s event also featured more vendors on the Green than in years past.

Musical performers on the Green Saturday included Kipp Taylor & The Nu Look, Wilson High School Marching Band and The Company Band.

Works of art are displayed in businesses and art centers throughout the city. Artists over the age of 18 from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia were eligible to submit to the competition. A team of visual arts professionals reviewed and rated each piece, anonymously and individually. The top-rated artworks were then invited to be a part of the 2022 exhibition. It was announced at the ribbon cutting that more than 400 pieces of art have been included in this year’s competition.

A jury panel will select the Grand Prize, Second Place and Merit awards while those attending will vote and determine the People’s Choice Award. Prizes range from $50,000 to $2,000.