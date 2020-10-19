Stephen Wukela: the city's growth not a 'zero-sum game'

Wukela said he's been asked why this happened during his tenure as mayor.

"It's not because of me, I can assure you," Wukela said. "It was because of the partnerships that were formed in this community. It's because − not just because we're good friends, although we are −but because all the members of these partnerships recognized that the city's not a zero-sum game."

Zero-sum games are those games in which when one player wins, the other players lose.

Wukela used a South Carolina-Clemson football game and checkers as examples.

"The reality of life is that most things are not," Wukela said. "Most things are more complicated. Most things are not for me to win you must lose."

Wukela then referenced two versions of the Prisoner's Dilemma.

The dilemma is classically defined as two suspects being arrested by police and charged with two crimes: a lesser charge and a more serious charge. The police, without enough evidence to convict both on the more serious charge, isolate the two and tell each that the person who cooperates won't be charged but if both cooperate each will be charged.