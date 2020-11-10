Steve Byrd joining race to replace Buddy Brand on Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. — Steve Byrd is joining the race for the Florence City Council.
Byrd confirmed Tuesday evening that he would be filing to run in the Republican primary for City Council District 3.
Byrd said he wants to run to increase the economic development of the city and also to work on the flooding problems facing many of the residents of the district.
He said he wanted to be one of the people helping the state and local economic development groups to knock on the doors of businesses to sell the city.
District 3 is a single-member city council district that has been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to the Florence County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3.
In accordance with state statute, the city will hold a special election to fill the remaining two years of Brand’s term. Primary elections will be held on Jan. 26, with party nominees going on to the special election on March 30. Filing is expected to begin on the Monday, Nov. 30.
Byrd ran for one of two at-large seat on the council in the recently completed general election. He received a little less than 23% of the vote to come in fourth behind winners Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall and fellow Republican John Sweeney.
He said earlier this year that he grew up in the Pee Dee, left and came back a few years ago to be near his children and grandchildren.
Byrd also describes himself as a business development consultant and a pastor. He has said he worked with small businesses to help them put together loan packages for the Small Business Administration, doing projections for new sites, lease negotiations and things that help a small business get started.
He emphasized that although everyone talks about economic development, his experience helping new stores find locations and succeed there were evidence of the ability to help businesses looking to come to Florence develop.
Former mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock, former city councilman Glynn Willis and Sweeney have already declared for the seat.
