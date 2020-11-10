Steve Byrd joining race to replace Buddy Brand on Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. — Steve Byrd is joining the race for the Florence City Council.

Byrd confirmed Tuesday evening that he would be filing to run in the Republican primary for City Council District 3.

Byrd said he wants to run to increase the economic development of the city and also to work on the flooding problems facing many of the residents of the district.

He said he wanted to be one of the people helping the state and local economic development groups to knock on the doors of businesses to sell the city.

District 3 is a single-member city council district that has been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to the Florence County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In accordance with state statute, the city will hold a special election to fill the remaining two years of Brand’s term. Primary elections will be held on Jan. 26, with party nominees going on to the special election on March 30. Filing is expected to begin on the Monday, Nov. 30.