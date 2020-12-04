Steve Byrd reconsiders campaign for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — The field running for the Republican nomination for the Florence City Council District 3 special election got smaller Friday.

Steve Byrd told the Morning News Friday morning that he had decided not to seek the seat vacated by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II when he won a seat on the Florence County Council.

“After much consideration over the Thanksgiving season, I’ve decided to take one for the team and not pursue the District 3 seat," Byrd said in a statement sent via text message. "I feel is it very important that a Republican be elected in at least one council seat. I don’t want to force a runoff or drain resources among Republican candidates headed into the election against potential Democratic candidates in this season."

Byrd also thanked his family, friends and supporters for their support during his aborted campaign and for their support during his run for an at-large seat on the council.

"To those who have encouraged me to keep pursuing in recent days, I hope to pursue an opportunity to represent again in the future," Byrd continued. "My desire and belief that we can achieve real growth in the city, county, and region remains strong.”

