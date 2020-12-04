 Skip to main content
Steve Byrd reconsiders campaign for Florence City Council seat
Steve Byrd

Steve Byrd walks on South Dargan Street in November.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The field running for the Republican nomination for the Florence City Council District 3 special election got smaller Friday. 

Steve Byrd told the Morning News Friday morning that he had decided not to seek the seat vacated by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II when he won a seat on the Florence County Council. 

“After much consideration over the Thanksgiving season, I’ve decided to take one for the team and not pursue the District 3 seat," Byrd said in a statement sent via text message. "I feel is it very important that a Republican be elected in at least one council seat. I don’t want to force a runoff or drain resources among Republican candidates headed into the election against potential Democratic candidates in this season." 

Byrd also thanked his family, friends and supporters for their support during his aborted campaign and for their support during his run for an at-large seat on the council. 

"To those who have encouraged me to keep pursuing in recent days, I hope to pursue an opportunity to represent again in the future," Byrd continued. "My desire and belief that we can achieve real growth in the city, county, and region remains strong.”

+4
Four people running for two Florence City Council seats
Four people running for two Florence City Council seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people are running for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council. The candidates are Democrat Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Republican Steve Byrd, Democrat Chaquez McCall, and Republican John Sweeney. All four recently spoke at a candidate forum hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and the Florence chapter of the League of Women Voters. 

