Steven DeBerry under consideration for seat as a circuit court judge

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV is scheduled to appear before the Judicial Merit Selection Commission regarding an at-large seat on the circuit court bench.

DeBerry is scheduled to appear at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Palmetto State’s judicial system is broken down into three parts: a trial-level court which is called the circuit court, a first level of an appeals court which is called the court of appeals and the top decision-making body for the state judiciary, the state supreme court.

The state’s circuit court is broken down into different judicial circuits. Florence and Marion counties are in the 12th Judicial Circuit; Darlington, Marlboro and Dillon are in the 4th Judicial Circuit; and Williamsburg is in the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

DeBerry, a Republican, represents District 6 on the county council. That district includes the northeastern portion of the county.

The seat he is seeking was previously held by Judge Thomas A. Russo.

Russo filed to run for reelection to the seat, but his candidacy did not move forward after several reports of outbursts in court and alleged discriminatory behavior toward female attorneys emerged.