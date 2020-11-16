Steven DeBerry under consideration for seat as a circuit court judge

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV is scheduled to appear before the Judicial Merit Selection Commission regarding an at-large seat on the circuit court bench.
DeBerry is scheduled to appear at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Palmetto State’s judicial system is broken down into three parts: a trial-level court which is called the circuit court, a first level of an appeals court which is called the court of appeals and the top decision-making body for the state judiciary, the state supreme court.
The state’s circuit court is broken down into different judicial circuits. Florence and Marion counties are in the 12th Judicial Circuit; Darlington, Marlboro and Dillon are in the 4th Judicial Circuit; and Williamsburg is in the 3rd Judicial Circuit.
DeBerry, a Republican, represents District 6 on the county council. That district includes the northeastern portion of the county.
The seat he is seeking was previously held by Judge Thomas A. Russo.
Russo filed to run for reelection to the seat, but his candidacy did not move forward after several reports of outbursts in court and alleged discriminatory behavior toward female attorneys emerged.
Also scheduled to appear before the commission about the seat are Erin E. Bailey, Brett H. Bayne, Richland Magistrate Daniel Coble, B. Alex Hyman, Regina Hollins Lewis, Florence attorney William Vickery Meetze, David W. Miller, S. Boyd Young, Franklin G. Shuler Jr., Kate Whetstone Usry, Berkeley Magistrate Dale Van Slambrook and Derek A. Shoemake.
DeBerry appeared before the commission last November for another at-large seat on the circuit court. He was found qualified for the seat but was not nominated by the commission.
That seat eventually went to Judge Debra R. McCaslin.
In South Carolina, judges on the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court, family court and administrative law court are elected by a joint vote of the South Carolina General Assembly. The votes for the supreme court, court of appeals, circuit court and family court have to be conducted in a public session.
Candidates for these courts must first be screened and found qualified by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. The commission consists of five appointees from the state Senate and five appointees from the state House of Representatives.
On the commission are state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, state Sen. Luke A. Rankin, state Sen. Tom Young Jr., Hope Blackley, J.P. “Pete” Strom, state Rep. G. Murrell Smith, state Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, state Rep. Chris Murphy, Andrew Safran and Lucy Grey McIver.
Sabb’s Senate district includes a small portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.
