Steven Gately: A Retrospective opens Aug. 31 at University Place Gallery
Steven Gately: A Retrospective opens Aug. 31 at University Place Gallery

Steven Gately

Steven Gately in his studio in the fall of 1978.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Few artists and educators can boast a career as long or as influential as the one Steven Gately has had. For the last 48 years he has taught painting, drawing, and design at Francis Marion University where he has worked with nearly every visual art student who has attended the school in its history.

Gately has also worked simultaneously in his Modernist studio, mastering a variety of media and styles, while at the same time consistently experimenting with new processes.

Paradise Reef by Steven Gately

Paradise Reef by Steven Gately

Gately was born in West Palm Beach, Florida. The proximity to the nearby Atlantic ocean shaped the artist’s early life and remains an influence for much of the work included in this exhibition.

His images are sometimes literal, as in the realistic paintings he has made of automobiles, still life arrangements, and sharks. While other series are meant to convey something else entirely, as he works in an abstract mode. With these works, the artist sometimes aims to simply reflect the feeling of a luminous, rhythmical environment achieved through color.

In some of the abstract works the brush strokes and hues may still refer to seascape; for example, yellow could allude to sunlight and blue areas could be perceived as sky or sea, but no recognizable features were intended.

At times he presents the painting as an architectural and sculptural specimen in carefully constructed and shaped panels. The primary focus of the artist throughout this retrospective is always the relationship of formal properties. He is undoubtedly a master of color, textures, and shapes in his unified compositions.

Gately is a lifelong painter and holds degrees from Florida Atlantic University – Boca Raton (B.F.A.) and Florida State University (M.F.A.). His exhibition record details page after page of national, state, and regional competitions beginning in the 1960s and spanning into the present. To date, he has had more than 20 solo exhibitions.

His artwork is included in private and public collections throughout the United States, including the Southeastern Center For Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, Columbia Museum of Art, the Gibbes Museum in Charleston, and the Mobile Museum of Art in Mobile, Alabama.

