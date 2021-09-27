 Skip to main content
Stonehenge Apartments shooting victim identified
FLORENCE, S.C. – The victim of a Saturday night shooting has been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said Monday morning that Chandler Drayson Watson, 19, of Florence was killed in the shooting that occurred Saturday night at the Stonehenge Apartments, located on West Jody Road. 

Watson's body will be sent to  the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.  

The shooting is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

