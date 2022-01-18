Stories of child hunger inspire Florence woman to help Help 4 Kids

Second in a series

FLORENCE, S.C. – Volunteer Sandra Powell said she was inspired to begin volunteering with Help 4 Kids because of articles in the Morning News about the organization’s annual Vienna sausage drive.

Help 4 Kids annually conducts a Vienna sausage drive during the third week of January which is known as Childhood Hunger Awareness Week.

“I don’t know that I’d have even heard about it [the drive] until I started reading articles in the paper,” Powell said. “Just the thought of so many children not having food on the weekends and stealing ketchup packs to put in water to have something over the weekend, it just grabbed my heart.”

Powell said she organized her Sunday school class at Highland Park United Methodist Church to collect food and that she has been working with the organization ever since. The church also donates money to the organization.

Powell said donating to or giving food to the organization gives her a feeling that she’s done something to help someone else.