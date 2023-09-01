FLORENCE, S.C. — Although Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 major hurricane, its effects were minimal on Florence County.

The city saw an average of four inches of rain throughout Wednesday night and minimal road flooding by Thursday morning, according to Utilities Operations Director Jerry Dudley. He said crews were out during the storm clearing drains, and by the morning even areas known to flood were mostly clear.

“We were very lucky compared to some points to the east of us that got upwards of 10 or 12 inches,” Dudley said.

The city of Florence just missed the heaviest rain from all directions, as an observer just six miles west of Florence measured 7.6 inches of rain, an observer at Lynches River in Lake City received roughly 7.3 inches and Marion saw around 8.5 inches of rain. Just a bit further east, Mullins saw around 11 inches.

Rainfall numbers were provided by the National Weather Service’s local office in Wilmington, North Carolina. According to that office, Florence saw average wind speeds of around 20 to 25 miles per hour with a peak gust speed of 43 miles per hour.

Hurricane Idalia A tree crew Thursday sits on Cherokee Road as it clears a large tree that fell near the Garland Drive intersection.

Public Works Director Adam Swindler said his department responded to a number of downed trees starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday up until noon on Thursday, but it was not more than workers could handle.

“Due to relatively fair conditions, we were able to respond through the overnight hours and work them as they came in,” he said.

Areas beyond the city of Florence also emerged mostly unscathed. Kelly Moore with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said there were no significant road or bridge issues within the Florence area.

Hurricane Idalia An Asplundh tree crew Thursday works to remove a tree that fell as the remnants of Hurricane Idalia blew through Florence Wednesday night into…

Florence County Emergency Management Division also saw no major damage or significant issues throughout the night, according to Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Megan Driggers.

“Besides the length of the storm and the wind gusts, it was not any worse than some of the thunderstorms we have had lately. We were not expecting any more damage than what we experienced,” she said.

The main damage in the county was downed trees and power lines, but Driggers said it was not much worse than the average summer thunderstorm.

“Our first responders and the power companies responded quickly to provide all necessary assistance,” she said.

Hurricane Idalia An Asplundh tree crew Thursday works to remove a tree that fell as the remnants of Hurricane Idalia blew through Florence Wednesday night into…

When power outages peaked at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, over 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Florence were without power, according to spokesperson Patrick Flynn. He said below 1,000 customers were still without power by noon, and by 2 p.m. that number had fallen to around 350.

“Crews have been able to (make) great progress today,” Flynn said.

Around 9,000 people lost power across the South Carolina Duke Energy Progress territory, which makes up the northeastern corner of the state.

Another utility, the sewer system, also took a hit during the storm. A combination of rain and power outages caused two sewage overflows, one along Highway 301 and one near Jeffrey’s Creek, according to Dudley.

Like Florence, Darlington fared well throughout the storm, according to a city news release. Downed trees and occasional power outages were the city’s most common reported problems.

“The main streets, which normally flood during heavy rains, remained open and drivable. This is due to the storm water maintenance efforts of the Water and Sewer Department,” the release said.

A sewer line collapsed at 213 East Broad Street, causing a 10 foot wide and 25 foot deep sinkhole that closed off the road from Colombian Street to Russell Street until it can be repaired, according to the news release. The good news is that the city already had plans to do work in the area.

IMG_2264.JPG In Darlington, East Broad Street will be closed off from Colombian Street to Russell Street until a 10 feet wide and 25 feet deep sinkhole can…

“We have known that this area needed sewer line replacement. We advertised for bids approximately a month ago and they will be opened on September 7. We then anticipate awarding a contract within 30 days,” said Charles Shugart, the city’s water, sewer and stormwater director.

Florence and the surrounding area may see further effects of Idalia even after it has moved away. Rivers are expected to continue to rise into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“We will be monitoring the rivers and Black Creek in the coming days for flooding,” Driggers said.

IMG_2182.JPG A city of Florence work crew clears out a stormwater pipes of debris on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry is forecasted to have a major flood on Sunday and Monday, with waters up to 12 feet deep. Before the storm on Wednesday, the river was around 3.5 feet deep.

This is expected to impact around 30 to 40 homes in the Fork Retch community near Nichols, according to the National Weather Service’s local office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Black Creek near Quinby is forecasted to moderately flood on Friday with up to 15 feet of water. Before the storm, waters were around 4 feet deep.

The Pee Dee River at Pee Dee is projected to have a minor flood on Friday and Saturday, with waters up to 19 feet deep. On Monday night, the river’s water was only six feet deep.

When it made landfall on Wednesday morning, Hurricane Idalia brought sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour and up to 15 feet of storm surge to the Big Bend region of Florida.

A combination of rain and storm surge caused flood waters to reach the top of houses, and some coastal buildings collapsed, according to AP reporting.

The storm also knocked out power for nearly 280,000 Florida residents and 170,000 Georgia residents, the AP reported on their live blog of the storm.

IMG_2113.JPG The Florence County Emergency Management Division gave away sandbags on Wednesday morning, which residents filled themselves using the picture…

In South Carolina, coastal cities and towns like Charleston saw water come up over sand dunes and seawalls and into streets.

While no tornadoes were reported in the Pee Dee region, one set down outside of Charleston and another might have set down in Horry County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wilmington local office said the first draft of their post-storm report should be ready by the middle of next week.