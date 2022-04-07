Storms dump more than an inch of rain on Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- After two days of weather-alert-producing storms it appears the Pee Dee has relatively smooth sailing through the weekend.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning's storms dropped 1.75 inches of rain at Florence Regional Airport, according to records from the National Weather Service.

The storms were part of a system that spawned tornadoes cross the South as it moved through.

The rain, though, was enough to cause several Pee Dee rivers to rise.

Black Creek at Quinby is expected to crest Sunday at 10.1 feet at Quinby -- minor flood stage that affects nothing.

Lynches River is forecast to rise into the weekend, though it is nowhere near flood stage.

The Great Pee Dee is forecast to rise well into minor flood stage before it crests Saturday night at 20.1 feet.

The Lumber River near Nichols crested Wednesday at 15.82 feet, well below flood stage.

The Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry is forecast to crest at 7.9 feet Sunday night, just below flood levels at nine feet.

The weather forecast heading into the weekend calls for relatively clear skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s to upper 30s.