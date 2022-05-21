Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmers Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their palates to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

"Fourteen entries. It's down a little bit from last year but I think it's because of the season, it's spring," said Rick Englehorn, who manages the commercial kitchen at the market. "We have a lot of strawberry jam."

Englehorn worked with Courtney Ragin and Allen Clabo — two food vendors at the market who were charged with judging the entries.

"About half entries are vendors, others private citizens," Englehorn said of the jam entries.

The event featured more than 50 vendors, some food trucks and hands-on activities.

There was a hand-crafted bath bomb booth there as well as the city of Florence Recreation Department working with children on tie-dyeing material.

Englehorn said next year's Jam Fest would likely have a people's choice award.