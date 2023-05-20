FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamfest returned to the Florence City Center Farmers Market for the third year Saturday as more than a dozen jam makers from across the Pee Dee gathered to determine that age-old question — who makes better jam?

From dragon fruit to one that may, or may not, have contained dinosaur and a maple/bacon jam, the judges had criteria upon which to judge them for first, second and third place.

"We have 16 different jams here. Some are our vendors, professional jam makers and others are just novices that just wanted to join," said Rick Englehorn, market manager.

One jam maker, a 7-year-old boy, submitted a strawberry/stegosaurus jam.

"We have a couple of really good blueberry jams," Englehorn said. "Everything from a bacon maple jam all the way to a stegosaurus strawberry."

Contestants varied in age from the 7-year-old to retirees, Englehorn said.

This year's winners were:

1st Place - Freezer Strawberry Jam by Wade Reynolds of Sophronia’s Farm

2nd Place - Peach and Fig Jam by Melanie Kostoff

3rd Place - PLUMp Up The Jam by Lucinda Hubbs

This is the third year for the competition.