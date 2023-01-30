Stretch Fusion Mobility Spa opens in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The locally owned and operated Stretch Fusion Mobility Spa has its grand opening Saturday at its 1518 Meadors Farm Road location.

The mobility spa helps clients achieve mobility, fitness, and wellbeing by providing facilitated stretch therapy in a spa environment. Stretch Fusion was established in East Tennessee, opening its first location in March 2021, and continues to expand with its 4th location opening in Florence, the first in South Carolina.

Shane and Robin Cox started Stretch Fusion to help others with chronic pain and limited mobility, and to perform better in sports and daily life.

They reached out to Dr. Trey Hodge, owner of two chiropractic offices, well-known fitness trainer, and contest prep coach to provide another extension of health and wellness to his clients and others in Florence.

Hodge, along with his sister-in-law Robin Hodge, manages and operates this location with three certified fascial stretch therapy practitioners and provide in addition to stretch therapy, an infrared sauna, compression therapy, infrared cupping, heat/massage therapy, massage chairs, and more to help their clients live a better and healthier life.

Hodge was told about stretch fusion from his cousin, Chad Becker, whose life was completely changed through stretch therapy.

Becker had limited mobility after extensive shoulder surgery and struggled with chronic back pain for more than 20 years. After several sessions, his shoulder mobility was restored and he no longer had back pain. He was so affected by how it changed his life, he became a certified practitioner himself, helping others with chronic neck, back, hip, shoulder, and neck pain while restoring mobility.

Regular clients include not just those with pain and limited mobility but also those who want to improve performance and recovery such as runners, golfers, and those that play tennis, basketball, football, volleyball, and baseball with clients ranging from teenagers to those in their 90s.

To find out more about stretch fusion and to schedule your appointment, go to www.stretchfusion.com or call 843-407-1467.