Student artwork is on display at ArtFields Jr.

LAKE CITY, S.C. — As exceptional as the work in this year’s ArtFields competition is the art in ArtFields Jr. is equally impressive. Nearly 200 students from across the state have art entered in the competition.
Visitors to Lake City for ArtFields can view all of the ArtFields Jr. artwork at The Stables, at 128 N. Acline St.
The ArtFields Jr. competition includes work by students from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.in first grade through 12th grade.
Competition is divided into grade categories: Primary (1-2); Elementary (3-5); Middle (6-8) and Secondary (9-12).
In the Primary and Elementary competition, first place receives $200, second, $100 and third, $75. There will be three Merit Awards and one People’s Choice. In the Middle and Secondary categories, first place receives $500, second, $300 and third, $200. There are three Merit Awards and one People’s Choice.
Winners of the competition will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Bean Market in Lake City.
Carla Angus is education program manager for ArtFields Jr. She said ArtFields Jr. in not limited to nine days. It is a year-round program. They offer Art Explorers monthly that explores all of the arts. They give year-round field trips for five or more students that are customized for each individual group.
ArtFields Jr. is a year-round program for students in grades 5K-12. It provides a creative outlet to inspire most specifically children underserved in the fine arts in the Lake City community. ArtFields Jr. gives these students an outlet to display their artistic endeavors.
During ArtFields, Educational ArtWalks have been designed to expose students in 5K-12th grade to the arts. Due to COVID these walks were offered virtually and in-person.
Angus said, “ArtFields Jr. helps student artists to find courage to present their talent to others.”
She said it gives them a platform for their work. She said the competition is not limited to a certain theme that the students are given freedom in the competition.
Two art teachers from Florence, Amber Harrar and Carolina Doughty, visited ArtFields Jr. at The Stables on opening day. They said ArtFields Jr. is a great opportunity for their students that it gives them a way to show how truly talented they are and for people to see their work.
Between them they had four students from South Florence High School accepted in the competition. They said any one of them could be a winner.
Doughty said there is some exceptional talent in this state. She liked that there is such a wide variety of types of artwork on display.
There are oils, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencils, pen and pencil drawings, 3-D art, metal and wood, and others.
Desire Johnson of Florence visited the exhibit on opening day. She is entered in the ArtFields Jr. Secondary competition. Her work is titled “There is Hope.” It is done in pencil, black ink, and copic marker.
Her work, as many of the pieces in the show, was inspired by events surround COVID-19. In her artist statement she writes:
“I was inspired by the start of COVID-19. By including the subject matter, which is the child, I felt as if children today do not deserve to go through this and are missing a lot of their childhood. Although, the child is holding someone’s hand to represent that we are all in this together, no matter what the age is. The colors that I used for the background are bright and joyful colors to show that there is hope that we will get through this virus soon, and that things will become better.”
Johnson is grateful for the opportunity to share her art with others.
One of the first piece visitors will see when entering The Stables is that of Elizabeth Batten of North Myrtle Beach. Her work is entered in the Secondary age category. It is an oil painting of a group of teens. It is titled: The Voice of Our Generation. In her artist statement she writes: “United by diversity, our generation finds strength in hope. We are the first generation raised by screens, starting school with the first Black US president in office, and coming of age in the time of a global pandemic. We traded prom dresses for surgical masks; our last year of making carefree teenage memories spent teaching ourselves chemistry in quarantine, far from friends…”
Eight-year-old Joseph Landry of Sumter is one of about 15 students in his age group with artwork in the Primary competition. His acrylic painting of a turtle is called “The Queen Turtle of the Sea/”
He said he painted the sea turtle because he likes them. He said they are colorful and very big creatures.
This is Joseph’s first time in the competition.
“I want to be an animator,” he said.