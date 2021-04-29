Student artwork is on display at ArtFields Jr.

There are oils, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencils, pen and pencil drawings, 3-D art, metal and wood, and others.

Desire Johnson of Florence visited the exhibit on opening day. She is entered in the ArtFields Jr. Secondary competition. Her work is titled “There is Hope.” It is done in pencil, black ink, and copic marker.

Her work, as many of the pieces in the show, was inspired by events surround COVID-19. In her artist statement she writes:

“I was inspired by the start of COVID-19. By including the subject matter, which is the child, I felt as if children today do not deserve to go through this and are missing a lot of their childhood. Although, the child is holding someone’s hand to represent that we are all in this together, no matter what the age is. The colors that I used for the background are bright and joyful colors to show that there is hope that we will get through this virus soon, and that things will become better.”

Johnson is grateful for the opportunity to share her art with others.