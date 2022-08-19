Students are back on campus at Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, S.C. – Friday was move-in-day for Francis Marion University freshmen. Since COVID, FMU has given students appointment times for moving in. Everyone should be moved in by Sunday as classes start at 4 p.m. Monday. Tuesday will be the first full day of classes.

On Friday, freshmen students and their families dodged the rain when possible to move in with bags, boxes, luggage and rolling carts. Appointments curbed the traffic and large crowds associated with move-in-day. Some upperclassmen moved in early to help with various activities associated with returning to school.

Antonio Pearson, a senior from Manning, was on campus Friday. He moved in on Wednesday to attend a workshop at Cypress Adventures in Hartsville. He was one of several student leaders and their advisors to attend. He is the executive chair of Campus Activities Board.

Pearson will graduate in May with a degree in finance. He plans to go into banking and hopes to one day become a chief financial officer.

He decided on FMU for several reasons. He said the cost and the fact that a couple of friends and relatives had attended FMU and liked it were two reasons.

“Also it wasn’t too big or too far from home,” Pearson said.

His advice to students moving in this week was to bring a lot of people to help you, especially if you are being housed on the second or third floor of a dorm.

He said the freshmen have it easier because residential assistants and Baptist College Ministries students are there to offer help.

“Their help makes it a breeze,” he said.

He said when you are an upper classman you have to do it on your own.

As a freshman, Pearson said, he brought way too many clothes. He said the first week you dress to impress, and then it is casual the rest of the time.

An essential that everyone needs on campus is a laptop, Pearson said, and something to entertain you.

“I brought my Play Station 4,” he said.

His advice to freshmen to make the college experience successful is to attend classes.

“Definitely go to class,” Pearson said.

He said students are suddenly given a lot of freedom.

“You can get behind in a hurry,” he said.

Pearson said to use the resources that are made available to you and seek out tutors.

He said high school was a lot easier.

“In high school you didn’t have to think outside the box,” Pearson said.

In college, he said it is different. He said a lot of times professors want talk about a subject in class but expect you to know about it.

He said flash cards and study notes are your friend.

If you are still struggling, go to a tutor, a professor or find a study buddy, he said.

“There is always a place to get help,” he said.

It is OK to be nervous about meeting new faces, being in a new place and experiencing new challenges, Pearson said. He said don’t let that hold you back.

“Don’t stay in your room,” he said. “Get out and meet people. Everyone here is honestly very friendly.”

He said students need to take advantage of the many activities to get involved.

He said the first week there are planned activities every day. On Monday there is a college mixer with outdoor games such as cornhole and indoor board games and card games. There will be music and food.

On Tuesday there will be entertainment. Wednesday is the Baptist College Ministries Cookout.

Thursday is Food Truck Thursday. Vice president of University Communications at FMU John Sweeney said every Thursday will be Food Truck Thursday. There will food trucks on campus serving a variety of foods.

Friday is a First Friday event. Pearson said there will be carnival rides, games, tents set up with information booths about campus activities, food and other activities.

“Definitely come to First Friday,” Pearson said.

Saturday is a silent dance party where everyone wears headphones and listens to different styles of music. The head phones turn colors, he said, depending on the style of music you are listening to such as country or rap. Sunday is a pool party.

“I am super excited about my senior year,” Pearson said. “I am the first generation in my family to graduate from college.”

Sweeney said 40 percent of FMU’s students are first generation college students.

Pearson said he always did well in school and made the honor roll.

“I always knew I wanted to see more and do more,” he said.

Pearson said he is ready for the year to begin.

“Go Patriots,” Pearson added.