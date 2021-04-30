Students audition for Florence Symphony Guild grants

Mariah Melton, 10, of Latta impressed the judges with her piano skills after just two weeks of lessons.

She is a student at Latta Elementary School in Dillon.

“She is a very artsy kid,” said her mother, Tramaine Spears. “She loves to play the piano, paint and sing. She describes herself as a ‘creative.’”

Miller said between auditions, “This is going to be really hard (to choose the winners).”

She was impressed at the skills of one violinist who had been taking lessons less than a year.

Brice Ellison of Johnsonville auditioned in two areas. He played the ukulele and sang. He is a fourth-grade student at Johnsonville Elementary School.

The fourth-grader’s favorite subject in school is math.

Brice told the judges that he likes sports, too. He plays basketball, football and baseball. His favorite team is Clemson

He has been playing the instrument only since September.

After his audition, Brice said it was fun and he was nervous at the start.

He said he has always been singing, but the instrument is something new. He said he gets his talent from his dad.