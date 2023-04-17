HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Grayson Stewart was the part-owner of a trucking company in Charlotte, N.C. when he realized he needed a change.

“The trucking industry, it wasn’t really for me,” Stewart said. “Honestly, I like working with my hands, and I like working outside.”

He switched careers to become an electrical lineworker and a training program at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College helped him get a job doing what he enjoys, he said.

“It definitely gives you a huge head start,” Stewart said. “Just getting familiarized with how many different tools there are and what the different things are called and how to run machines and things like that.”

Stewart now works for Duke Energy in Hartsville and is an apprentice lineworker. During the day, he may be fixing or replacing electrical poles, making new lines, working with underground lines, or even adding new smart technology to poles.

“You never really know what you’re going to get day to day or what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s always a challenge, just trying to figure out how to fix something.”

Despite the unpredictability, Stewart said he likes what he does.

Robbie Vermeland, one of the two professors in the Horry-Georgetown Technical College electrical line worker program, said the semester-long course teaches students everything they need to get their foot in the door of an electrical company.

Students learn how to climb poles safely, the different objects on a pole like transformers and conductors, construction and underground lines, Vermeland said.

“We just kind of hit the basics. We can’t really give anybody any kind of lineman certification. That’s not up to us, that’s up to the company that these guys go to work for,” he said.

Duke Energy, which employs Stewart, prefers new lineworkers who have gone through similar programs, said Logan Kureczka, lead communications manager at Duke Energy.

“People that graduate from lineworker training programs at local community colleges, for us, become ideal candidates for line worker roles,” Kurczka said. “That's not the only place we’ll hire them from but we tend to hire them from there just because we know they meet the qualifications.”

Duke Energy sponsors the program at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Vermeland said. For program graduates, that means they easily get an interview, according to Kurczka.

“As long as they meet our requirements, they’re going to get a job with us because lineworker roles, not just for us but for utilities across the nation, they’re a huge need,” she said.

The program at Horry-Georgetown Technical College brings in students from across the eastern United States, according to Vermeland.

“We’re starting to get students from Maine, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, all around the northeast,” he said. “Word's getting out. Those guys are coming from all over.”