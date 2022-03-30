Students launch satellites into space

FLORENCE, S.C. — Class was different Tuesday morning at Carver Elementary school. Students launched a miniature satellite into subspace in Anna Korb’s fourth-grade classroom. The launch was called mission subspace.

The students worked through computers to make the launch and watch it online.

“Mission subspace is a unique and engaging experience for late elementary through high school classrooms," said Rob Quigley. He is a former NASA engineer and is CEO of New Ascent. He spoke to the students about Mission subspace. "It is built around the launch of tiny satellites, called chip sats. "We are trying to give students hands-on experience with an aerospace mission.

"We want to expand their horizons. Especially at a time in their lives when they are beginning to ask big questions like what am I good at and what do I want to do? We want to make sure that students know this is an option for them.”

Quigley said the most interesting part of the mission was the questions students asked him.

“I am a big space geek and I really want the students to know that this is an option for them," he said. "NASA does a great job at a lot of things, but it has done a bad job at letting kids know that space is something that can be achieved. A part of our mission is to develop a love and excitement for math and science at an early age.”

Students like Delaney Bolt were excited to watch the satellite launch.

“I have loved space ever since I was 4years old and it felt insane that I could actually see a satellite being launched,” Delaney said. “I have been to the planetarium with my dad many times. It felt really cool to see an actual space mission. Space is definitely one of my top choices now. I usually don’t like math, but after hearing that math was a main part of going to space, I was like I might consider it more.”

Chris Rogers, director of STEM at Florence One Schools, said programs like this bring STEM to life. STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and math.

“You can see their excitement," Rogers said. "When one student was leaving, he said that he didn’t want to leave. We want them to see that learning can be fun and this is an experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

“We have partnered with New Ascent and our middle and high schools will be launching satellites. We hope to see this program start in elementary school and work its way up to our high schools. Throughout the years, we hope to continue to partner with New Ascent and grow our students' love for space and STEM.”

Anna Korbs, the teacher at Carver Elementary School whose class launched the satellites, said it is important for the classroom to have programs like this to show students real-life examples.

“Watching their reactions makes me proud as a teacher. I see those light bulbs going off and I see the excitement," she said. "Even if students are not the best at math or science, the kids were told about an opportunity to be a broadcaster and this opened up a different pathway because not all kids are good at math and science. This opens up another way for them to get to space and be a part of the mission.”

Korbs was awarded a NASA pin at the conclusion of the mission.

