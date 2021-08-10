Students Tuesday register for classes at Florence-Darlington Tech

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence-Darlington Technical College students had a chance Tuesday to register in person − something that has been taking place now for some time as the college works to get students safely registered for fall semesters.

The Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center was set up with social distancing in mind where students could work their way through registration and advising while not being packed in with each other.

"We're having registration for new and continuing students," said Genell Gause, associate vice president for enrollment and student services. "If you have not completed your application, or completed your FAFSA, we're here. We have all staff on deck to make sure students get all things done before school starts on Monday."

"So far we've had 50 students since 9 a.m., and we're hoping to get another 100 by the end of the day," Gause said.

The school also offered, through McLeod Health, COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff or anybody who was there and wanted a vaccine. Gause noted the school cannot require vaccines of students.

Nursing instructor Dr. Michelle Baxley worked Tuesday with sophomore Tiffiany Tyner to get her lined up for nursing school.