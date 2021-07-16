Suit filed against Frederick, Cheryl, and Seth Hopkins

FLORENCE, S.C. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Florence man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more.

Columbia attorney James George filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Florence police officer Scott Williamson and his wife, Julie, against Frederick Hopkins, his wife, Cheryl, their son, Seth, and the trust in which their 932 Ashton Drive home is held.

The complaint alleges that Cheryl and Seth Hopkins were negligent individually, that Cheryl and the trust were also negligent and that Frederick Hopkins assaulted and battered Scott Williamson.

Julie Williamson alleges that Scott's injuries caused her a loss of consortium.

In specific, the Williamsons allege that Cheryl Hopkins was negligent because she owned and kept unsecured guns in her home and that she had a history of allowing unauthorized access to the weapons including unauthorized access by children.